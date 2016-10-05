Alphabet’s Verily and others to dole out $75 million for heart disease research 

Alphabet’s Verily (formerly Google X), alongside pharma giant AstraZeneca and the American Heart Association, said today they are awarding $75 million to Calum MacRae, cardiovascular medicine chief at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, for his research into coronary heart disease.

MacRae’s research is in understanding how the disease manifests in the earliest stages, which is something we know very little about. His research team is hoping to unearth the “novel markers” in people genetically prone to heart disease, as well as new prevention strategies.

Each year, about 370,000 Americans die from coronary heart disease.