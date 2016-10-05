Facebook’s Marketplace isn’t off to the best start

The listings are a direct violation of Facebook’s own commerce policies. Facebook product management head Mary Ku offered the following statement, which dubbed the inclusion of those listings a technical mishap:

As we expanded Marketplace access, we encountered a technical issue that prevented our reviewing system from identifying some posts that violated our Commerce Policies and Community Standards. As a result, certain posts with content that violated our policies were made visible to people visiting Marketplace. We are working to fix the problem and will be closely monitoring our systems to ensure we are properly identifying and removing violations before giving more people access to Marketplace. We apologize for this issue.