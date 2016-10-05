Medicare chief: Patients aren’t often enough the “central agenda”

If I could frame a tweet, this would probably be it.

Andy Slavitt, acting administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, deals with a whole lot of special interests, whether it’s pharma companies, insurers, or physician groups. As he shared on Twitter today, these discussion are rarely focused on improving patient care. And that’s a big problem.

Slavitt’s mission during his time in office is to shift health care from a system that pays for services, like tests and procedures, to one that rewards for outcomes.