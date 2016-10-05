advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Amazon updates its “Dash” wand to let you buy anything via voice and scan

By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

In its latest bid to invade the homes of consumers around the world, Amazon has released a new version of its Dash wand that customers can use to speak into or scan a product’s barcode to order from the company’s entire catalog of offerings. The original Dash wand launched in the U.S. in 2014, exclusively for customers of AmazonFresh, Amazon’s grocery-delivery service.

Amazon said in a statement that the device is “waterproof, drop-proof, and built to withstand busy households.” The $50 device is no Amazon Echo, but it’s surely a step up from those unsightly Dash buttons.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life