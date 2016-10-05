Amazon updates its “Dash” wand to let you buy anything via voice and scan

In its latest bid to invade the homes of consumers around the world, Amazon has released a new version of its Dash wand that customers can use to speak into or scan a product’s barcode to order from the company’s entire catalog of offerings. The original Dash wand launched in the U.S. in 2014, exclusively for customers of AmazonFresh, Amazon’s grocery-delivery service.
Amazon said in a statement that the device is “waterproof, drop-proof, and built to withstand busy households.” The $50 device is no Amazon Echo, but it’s surely a step up from those unsightly Dash buttons.