There’s another Snowden: NSA contractor arrested for possible theft of classified computer codes

An NSA contractor suspected of stealing and disclosing “highly classified computer codes developed to hack into the networks of foreign governments” was recently arrested by the FBI, reports the New York Times. The source codes, which were created by the spy agency to hack into networks of countries like Russia, China, and Iran, were allegedly grabbed by a contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton—the same company where Edward Snowden worked when he snagged documents that exposed the NSA’s surveillance programs.