Tech giants insist they’re not doing a Yahoo (scanning email traffic)

Tech giants quickly reacted with their own denials to yesterday’s bombshell report that Yahoo had developed a secret program to scan its users’ email traffic to cooperate with a government directive (which Yahoo vehemently disputes). Microsoft and Google both asserted that they have never scanned email traffic and Twitter and Apple say that they’re never received such requests from the government. And a spokesperson for Facebook told Fortune that it had not received any such request, and stating that it would “fight” it if it ever did.