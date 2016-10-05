Founder of California Baby launches an advisory council to regulate baby skincare products

Jessica Iclisoy founded natural skincare company California Baby two decades ago when she couldn’t find any information about the safety of baby products when she was pregnant. These days, there is still very little research about how the chemicals in baby soaps, shampoos, and creams affect children. “A baby’s liver and kidneys are skill developing, so their ability to get rid of toxins and waste is much more fragile,” Iclisoy tells Fast Company.

Today, she’s launching an organization called Natural Advisory Council to educate and advocate for regulations in the natural skincare category. The board will consist of other natural skincare experts including Christopher H. Johnson, founder of Kinetik Technologies and Dr. Jan Jänichen, an organic chemist and managing director at Dr. Straetmans GmbH, together with consumer protection nonprofits. Iclisoy herself monitors the manufacturing of California Baby products, ensuring that they do not contain potentially harmful ingredients, including formaldehyde and sulfates.

Iclisoy has also been working closely with Senator Diane Feinstein’s aides to support the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which, if passed, will provide the FDA with the authority to regulate cosmetics and personal care products. Brands like Beautycounter have also been advocating for more regulation of this industry.