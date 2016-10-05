Home health care startup to accept Medicaid in New York

Home-care patients can be subject to abuse from caregivers among other hazards, according to an early study on home health care risks from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Hometeam thinks its vetting system and caregiver matching algorithms is helping it deliver better standards of care than some of its competitors. The company also employs, trains, and offers benefits to its workers, rather than just contracting with them. The MTLC deal is big for Hometeam, because it will allow the three-year old company to expand rapidly. In 2014, Medicaid spent more than $6 billion on home health care in New York, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. “Our mission as a company is to change what in home care looks like in this country and do that we need scale,” says Hometeam founder Josh Bruno. “What working with Medicaid allows us to do is gain quite a bit of scale very quickly.” He hopes to expand beyond more broadly beyond the initial 150,000 MTLC patients by the end of the year.