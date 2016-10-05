Tamara Mellon, Jimmy Choo’s former creative chief, launches shoe label

This week, British fashion designer Tamara Mellon is launching an eponymous show label. She was Jimmy Choo ‘s chief creative officer until 2011, when the brand was acquired. She took a stab at creating her own brand of shoes, handbags and accessories in 2013, but filed for bankruptcy two years later.

She’s now back with a vengeance with a new streamlined direct-to-consumer shoe brand on her newly-launched website. They are at a moderate price point starting at $350, significantly cheaper than other luxury brands like Jimmy Choo or Manolo Blahnik. She’s also adopted the “buy now, wear now” model, rather than creating seasonal collections.

She’s dropping two lines. “Collection” that will feature classic shoes and “Lab” that will be a more experimental monthly capsule collection.

[Image via Tamara Mellon]