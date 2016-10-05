Girls Who Code is launching a social network for its 40,000 alumni

Girls Who Code, an organization that connects girls with coding classes, is launching its own social network to give its students, alumni, and teachers a way to connect both during and once the program is over. Think of it as the equivalent of a newfangled old-boys club. The app is called the Girls Who Code Loop and it operates much like Reddit. Users join different loops or discussion threads based on their interests. Some Loops include Android developer, iOS developer, or jobs and internships. The main purpose of the app is to not only help women and girls in tech develop a community, but also get them to form and engage in local events like meetups. It’s also devised to help them feel less isolated as they move through college and ultimately into the workforce.
In 2015, only 25% of computing jobs were held by women, according to the National Center for Women & Information Technology. Being one of few women (or the only woman) in a program or office can feel make some feel cut off or like they don’t deserve to be there, as we’ve reported in the past. Loop creates an opportunity for female programmers to troubleshoot issues, share grievances, and seek advice or mentorship outside the office. Girls Who Code has drawn more than 10,000 girls to its program, but by the end of the academic year founder Reshma Saujani expects the organization will have reached 40,000.