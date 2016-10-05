Revenge of the nerds: Tech gains and fashion slips in ranking of the world’s most prestigious brands

Are fashion labels becoming less relevant? Some of the world’s biggest brands slipped in place on Interbrand’s annual survey of the 100 most prestigious corporate names. Prada SpA fell to 81st place (from 69th), Ralph Lauren slipped to 98th (from 91st), and Huge Boss AG completely dropped out of the ranking, reports Bloomberg. Meanwhile, tech giants continued to climb, with Tesla making the top 100 for the first time, Facebook rising to 15th (from 23rd), and Amazon making it to 8th (from 10th). On top of the heap: Apple and Google, ranked first and second for the fourth year in a row.