Chinese firm is developing world’s biggest spaceplane to take up to 20 passengers

A company backed by the Chinese government is developing a huge spaceplane that could one day take up to 20 passengers to the edge to space, which is far more people than currently promised by other spaceflight ventures, reports the New Scientist. At a astronautical conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, last week, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology in Beijing’s rocket scientist Lui Haiquang described the plan to develop a one-piece plane with a design that can be scaled up to carry up to 20 people. Competitors like Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo and Blue Origin’s New Shepard can each carry six space tourists.