Edward Snowden tweets: Stop using Yahoo today

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In the wake of an explosive report that Yahoo collaborated with the NSA or FBI to let the intelligence agencies secretly scan hundreds of millions of its users’ emails, security experts are advising people not to use the service. According to Reuters, Yahoo engineers wrote a special program to scan all its users’ emails for certain phrases to comply with a classified government directive last year.

Reaction to the revelation was fast and furious. Some cybersecurity experts, including NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, told their clients to stop using Yahoo Mail, reports McClatchey. 

And Graham Cluley, a British cybersecurity expert, tweeted this:

