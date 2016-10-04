Give Hillary Clinton’s digital team a raise: “That Mexican Thing” is now a brand asset

During tonight’s vice presidential debate, Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, kept bringing up Donald Trump’s past derogatory statements about Mexicans. During one particular tête-à-tête, Trump’s VP choice, Mike Pence , retorted “you whipped out that Mexican thing again.”

Well, someone with quick fingers made ThatMexicanThing.com into a web domain, and—what do you know?—it redirects to the Clinton campaign’s website.

According to ICANN, the domain is owned by Danilo Alfaro, a Portland-based writer whose Twitter bio includes the hashtag #ImWithHer.