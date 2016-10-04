advertisement
Give Hillary Clinton’s digital team a raise: “That Mexican Thing” is now a brand asset

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

During tonight’s vice presidential debate, Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, kept bringing up Donald Trump’s past derogatory statements about Mexicans. During one particular tête-à-tête, Trump’s VP choice, Mike Pence, retorted “you whipped out that Mexican thing again.”

Well, someone with quick fingers made ThatMexicanThing.com into a web domain, and—what do you know?—it redirects to the Clinton campaign’s website.

According to ICANN, the domain is owned by Danilo Alfaro, a Portland-based writer whose Twitter bio includes the hashtag #ImWithHer.

