Religious faith makes a surprise appearance at the VP debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence

Once a key consideration in presidential politics, the question of religious faith did not even register as a minor blip at the presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump last month. But moderator Elaine Quijano put it front and center at the vice presidential debate tonight between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence . Quijano asked the candidates if they every question their religious faith, to which they both took the opportunity to reaffirm their respective Christian beliefs. Kaine is a devout Catholic. Pence is an Evangelical Christian. Both candidates stand in stark contrast to the downright secular nature of much of the 2016 campaign so far.

Pence used Quijano’s question an opportunity to double down on his pro-life ideals, in particular his thoughts on partial-birth abortion. “The very idea that a child almost born into the world could still have his life taken from him is just an anathema to me,” Pence said.

Kaine shot back: “The very last thing that government should do is make laws that would punish women for making reproductive choices.”