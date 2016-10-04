Donald Trump spends VP debate mocking Tim Kaine on Twitter and not even Batman is safe

As promised, Donald Trump is currently live-tweeting the vice presidential debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence. Trump’s presidential turn being what it is, his Twitter activity includes re-tweets of people likening Kaine to a comic book villain:
"@Jnelson52722: @realDonaldTrump @Susiesentinel Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
"@carol_lcnixon67: @realDonaldTrump Kaine says Hillary and he have plans. She could care less what Kaine thinks."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
"@elisac006: @nycmia @realDonaldTrump I agree. Kaine looks like a fool!!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
"@Susiesentinel: #pence is so much more likeable than Kaine #cbsnews @realDonaldTrump"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
Let’s remember that Trump is firing out these tweets during a debate in which Pence argued that Hillary Clinton labeling the Trump campaign as “insult-driven” was hypocritical and unfair, given she deemed half of Trump voters “deplorables” last month.
Yes, Trump and Pence are running an insult-driven campaign.
Donald’s literally doing it right now. #VPDebatehttps://t.co/VZeBQ85nyH
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 5, 2016