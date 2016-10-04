advertisement
Donald Trump spends VP debate mocking Tim Kaine on Twitter and not even Batman is safe

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

As promised, Donald Trump is currently live-tweeting the vice presidential debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence. Trump’s presidential turn being what it is, his Twitter activity includes re-tweets of people likening Kaine to a comic book villain: 

Let’s remember that Trump is firing out these tweets during a debate in which Pence argued that Hillary Clinton labeling the Trump campaign as “insult-driven” was hypocritical and unfair, given she deemed half of Trump voters “deplorables” last month.

