With a straight face, Mike Pence accuses Hillary Clinton of running an insult-driven campaign

During the VP debate tonight, the governor of Indiana somehow managed to not bust out laughing when he told his opponent, Tim Kaine, that it’s Hillary Clinton—not Donald Trump—who is running an “insult driven” presidential campaign. Pence called Clinton out on one of her biggest campaign missteps: when she notoriously referred to half of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

Of course, Clinton quickly apologized for that remark, and when Kaine pointed that out, he did not neglect to mention Trump’s almost daily insults against women, Mexicans, fellow GOP candidates, a gold-star family, a former Miss Universe—the list goes on and on. And he has yet to apologize for any of them.

Pot, meet kettle.