Twitter will reportedly be hearing buyout bids this week

Twitter has struggled for many quarters to increase its profitability. But it’s made little progress in better monetizing its trove of user data, or in finding ways to bring in new kinds of users. It now seems the best answer may be to put the company in more capable hands.

Rumors that Twitter was ready to sell itself off have been swirling in recent weeks, and a new report says Twitter will begin hearing buyout bids this week. Yes, a sale of one of the most important social media services so far in this century could finally be happening.

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff clearly has the hots for Twitter, the report says. He’s referred to it as an “unpolished jewel,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Benioff believes tweet data might help it deliver new marketing and analytics tools to is corporate clients. But Salesforce will likely have to bid against some big-monied companies like Walt Disney and Google for Twitter.