Hospitals are charging new moms to hold their infants 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

A bill shared on Reddit shows an itemized receipt for a mother experiencing “skin-to-skin” contact with her infant after a C-section. Yep, a mother was charged just shy of $40 to hold her baby. 

There might be some logical explanation for this crazy practice. Health professionals made the case on Reddit that it requires some additional staff to ensure the baby is safe. But still, it’s a perfect illustration of the spiraling costs associated with health care in the U.S. today. 

h/t Vox 

