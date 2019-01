The first and only 2016 vice presidential debate will air live tonight from Longwood University . A number of TV outlets will broadcast the political throw-down between Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana and Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

If you don’t have a TV, you can live-stream the event online for free without a cable subscription at CNN.com. Click here for instructions.

The event begins tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET.

[Photo: Longwood University]