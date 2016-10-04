Did the CEO of Boeing just tell Elon Musk to eat his Mars dust?

At an event in Chicago today, Dennis Muilenburg, the chief executive of Boeing, said his company plans to be a big player in the forthcoming space-tourism market. But that’s not all he said.

“I’m convinced the first person to step foot on Mars will arrive there riding a Boeing rocket,” Muilenburg said, according to Bloomberg.

The remark was clearly a shot at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who unveiled an ambitious plan to transport humans from Earth to the Red Planet in the coming decades.

Pass the Tang, folks—the new space race is on. Read more from Bloomberg here.

[Image: Hubble Telescope, NASA]