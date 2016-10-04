Video: Google Home using various services in a conversation

Google has been working for years on natural language recognition. In some use cases, the device (powered by Google’s assistant) seems to converse with the user about various aspects of a task. In this video, a Google rep asks Home to help her get to an appointment on her calendar.

Home seems to work best when asked about things the user already manages with Google services. So asking about an appointment in Google Calendar, and finding Google Maps directions to the appointment makes sense. It’s when the device is asked about more ambiguous things, like “should a dog eat chocolate?” that it runs into troubles. One of Home’s key strengths is leveraging Google’s powerful search engine, but Google built Home to speak out just one definitive answer to the user. It’s not good at giving several possible answers, or long answers.