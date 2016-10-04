Video: Here’s how Google Home briefs you at the start of the day

Many consumers will no doubt be choosing between the Amazon Echo (the reigning champ of home personal assistant devices) and the newcomer, Google Home. Amazon’s device has its strengths, but Google has done a laudable job of empowering its device with the most powerful of Google’s existing services, like Gmail, Maps, Calendar, etc. And the “My Day” feature in Home seems to showcase all of them.

My Day is a personalized audio briefing that can include all the important factoids about your day, including appointments, top emails, weather, reminders, and traffic. You can program the various types of information you want using an app, and add some news highlights at the end, if you like. If it works well, My Day might be a great way to wake up and get oriented, maybe while the coffee is brewing. In fact, the coffee making could be integrated into the routine, if the coffee maker is integrated with Home’s home automation functions.