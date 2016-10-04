Afternoon intel: Google introduces new stuff, more WikiLeaks on the way 

• Yahoo allegedly helped the U.S. government by creating a service that scanned emails for info wanted by intelligence agencies , Reuters reports.

• Google has a bunch of new products, including an Amazon Echo competitor, a wireless router, an updated Chromecast, a Pixel AI-enabled smartphone, and a new VR platform called Daydream.

• Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and Johnny Galecki of The Big Bang Theory are the highest paid actors on TV today, raking in around $1 million per episode. Bazinga.

• Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, said in a video on Tuesday that the group would soon publish 1 million “significant” documents related to the U.S. election and three other “powerful organizations.”

• T-Mobile is making its network faster for phones at the expense of mobile hotspots by slowing down speeds for tethered devices in congested locations, Ars Technica reports.