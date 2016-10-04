Commuting New Yorkers can now pay for fares with Apple Pay and MasterPass

Today, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that rail commuters can now pay for tickets with Apple Pay and MasterCard’s MasterPass on the mobile ticketing platform eTix. The app, which began rolling out in June, lets commuters on the Long Island and Metro North rail lines buy scannable digital tickets.
The integration of electronic payment methods like Apple Pay and MasterPass into eTix represents the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s latest step toward modernizing its transit system. Over the next several years, the agency plans on introducing mobile ticketing to New York City’s sprawling subway system.