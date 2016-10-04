Apple’s health team is recruiting up a storm 

Darius Tahir over at Politico conducted an exhaustive LinkedIn search to get a sense of Apple ‘s hiring in health care (thank you!). Tahir reported finding 98 people from the health and medical fields who joined the iPhone maker in the past few years , presumably to work on its ResearchKit, CareKit, and HealthKit offerings as well as Apple Watch. That doesn’t include those that neglected to update their profile, a somewhat common practice among Apple employees.

As we reported, the company also added some talent to its team through the recent buy-up of patient-focused medical record company Gliimpse.

The company recently announced a partnership with health insurance behemoth Aetna to subsidize the cost of the Apple Watch for its members.