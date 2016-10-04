Andrew Cuomo just wanted people to “lay off” poor Chris Christie after Bridgegate scandal: report 

That’s the gist of new testimonial from a former Port Authority official, who said today the governors of New York and New Jersey had conversations about how to handle the ensuing scandal surrounding forced lane closures on the George Washington Bridge. Politico reports that Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie even agreed to release a report covering up the incident, according to the testimony of David Wildstein, who is supposedly the mastermind behind the closures.
According to Wildstein, Cuomo’s administration told the top Port Authority official to “lay off” Christie, Politico reports.
