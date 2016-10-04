“Actions on Google” will unlock third-party Google Assistant features

The last bit of news at Google’s big hardware launch today involved Google’s plans to let third-party devices and services to interact with its Assistant AI service. They included:

• “Direct actions,” one-step commands such as turning on a light or playing a Spotify playlist

• “Conversation actions,” which involve a bit of dialog between the Assistant and user, such as requesting an Uber

Google also teased plans for an SDK that will allow products ranging from cars to coffeemakers to support Assistant; more details to come.