Google rolls out $129 Google Home personal assistant device to compete with Amazon Echo

After teasing the product at Google I/O, Google officially announced the Google Home assistant product at a press event in San Francisco.

The device uses an array of microphones and some fancy software to separate voice commands from ambient noise in the room. Google’s natural language and knowledge graph combine to process verbal requests and provide the relevant information.

The device will be available November 4, and Google is throwing in a free 6-month trial of YouTube Red with the deal.

Read the full story here.