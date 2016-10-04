Google thinks it has a smarter internet router with new Google Wi-Fi

Google debuted a router today called Google Wi-Fi that’s aimed at better distributing wireless internet throughout a home. It does this by allowing users to place multiple hubs around their home. The new router is a continuation of Google’s OnHub router project, announced last year.

The new hardware is white and cylindrical like many new home devices seem to be these days. The device connects to a mobile app that allows the owner to actively manage devices on the network. Google Wi-Fi will be available for preorder starting in November. The single pack will cost $129. Those with larger homes can purchase a three pack for $299.