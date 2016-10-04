advertisement
Google’s $79 Daydream VR headset, controller, phones coming next month

By Daniel Terdiman

Google loves it some virtual reality.

Having already put VR in the hands of millions with its low-cost Cardboard headsets, it’s now nearly ready to step it up: Today, it gave much more detail on its higher-quality Daydream mobile VR platform.

Launching next month, Daydream VR includes a $79 headset, a controller, several built-from scratch first-party apps—YouTube, Street View, Google Photos, and Play Movies—along with integration directly into Android. It works with Google’s brand-new Pixel phone, along with Android N phones from other manufacturers that will be released in the future.

Daydream was a major cross-company effort. You can read our exclusive feature on what it took to get the platform off the ground here.

