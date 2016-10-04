Google throws some shade at iPhone 7 Plus dual-lens camera, says Pixel’s camera is better

Google announced its new Pixel AI-enabled smartphone today, and talked a lot about the goodness of the 12.3 megapixel camera on the back of the phone. Apple, of course, anchored its latest iPhone 7 Plus release largely on the power of the camera, which features two lenses that work together to produce better pics in poor light conditions.

(Photo shot with Pixel camera)

But Google made a point to say that the Pixel camera is better. “Its the best smartphone camera anyone has ever made,” Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh said from the stage of a press event in San Francisco Tuesday. Google says the camera offers the shortest capture time of any smartphone camera, allowing action shots that appear to freeze moving objects in mid-motion.

The camera geeks at DxOMark give the Pixel rating of 89, which Google says is the best score ever given to a smartphone camera.