Google puts some numbers on its artificial intelligence progress

You often hear people say we’re in the early days of artificial intelligence, probably the most important tech theme of the next century. It’s important to put real measurements on improvements to the technology. Google tried to do just that at a press event in San Francisco this morning. Here are the top lines:

• Image recognition has improved to 93.9% accuracy from 89.6% in 2014. It’s also more detailed; it can detect colors and analyze the content in images with more than one subject.

•Google translation has improved to 4.21 (out of a perfect 5), compared to the 4.55 score of human translators, the company says.

•Google says its natural language processing technology is moving past just understanding short phrases to understanding more context. Accuracy of understanding has moved to 4.3 out of 5, compared to 4.6 for human performance.