Revolution Foods adds Arne Duncan to its board of directors

Revolution Foods, a B-Corp that provides healthy meals to students and families, announced today that former U.S. education secretary Arne Duncan has agreed to join its board of directors. The appointment signifies the strength of Revolution’s brand in education reform circles, as schools increasingly recognize the relationship between students’ physical well-being and their ability to learn.
Duncan now works as a managing director at Emerson Collective, the philanthropic organization run by Steve Jobs’s widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. He also serves on the board of Pluralsight, a Utah-based startup that provides training for technology professionals.