advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Revolution Foods adds Arne Duncan to its board of directors

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Revolution Foods, a B-Corp that provides healthy meals to students and families, announced today that former U.S. education secretary Arne Duncan has agreed to join its board of directors. The appointment signifies the strength of Revolution’s brand in education reform circles, as schools increasingly recognize the relationship between students’ physical well-being and their ability to learn. 

Duncan now works as a managing director at Emerson Collective, the philanthropic organization run by Steve Jobs’s widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. He also serves on the board of Pluralsight, a Utah-based startup that provides training for technology professionals. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life