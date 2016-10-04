These three actors are the highest paid on TV and may be the only ones making $1 million an episode

Depending on your thoughts about conventional sitcoms, this will either surprise you, anger you, or make you say “meh.” Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, and Johnny Galecki of The Big Bang Theory are the highest-paid actors on TV right now, according to an extensive industry survey conducted by Variety. The CBS series, despite not breaking much ground the comedy department, still commands robust ratings and does a brisk business in syndication. The three leads are pulling in an estimated $1 million an episode.
Next down on the list are Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls, who rake in an estimated $750,000 per episode.
The rest of Variety’s list makes for a satisfying bit of voyeurism, so do check it out. I found it eminently satisfying to learn that Ted Danson makes $25,000 more per episode than either Matt LeBlanc or Kevin James. Who says fair pay is dead?
[Photo: CBS]