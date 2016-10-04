These three actors are the highest paid on TV and may be the only ones making $1 million an episode

Depending on your thoughts about conventional sitcoms, this will either surprise you, anger you, or make you say “meh.” Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons , and Johnny Galecki of The Big Bang Theory are the highest-paid actors on TV right now, according to an extensive industry survey conducted by Variety . The CBS series, despite not breaking much ground the comedy department, still commands robust ratings and does a brisk business in syndication. The three leads are pulling in an estimated $1 million an episode.

Next down on the list are Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls, who rake in an estimated $750,000 per episode.

The rest of Variety’s list makes for a satisfying bit of voyeurism, so do check it out. I found it eminently satisfying to learn that Ted Danson makes $25,000 more per episode than either Matt LeBlanc or Kevin James. Who says fair pay is dead?

[Photo: CBS]