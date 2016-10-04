This poorly timed Republican attack ad backfired big time in Minnesota

A direct-mail campaign targeting voters in suburban St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend accused a Democratic state House candidate of not paying his taxes, Think Progress reports . The mailer, sent by the Republican Party of Minnesota, came emblazoned with a big blue bubble reading, “ Would you trust someone who didn’t pay his taxes to protect our tax dollars?”

It’s a great question—but also a little awkward in GOP circles at the moment considering the bombshell New York Times report on Saturday that revealed how Donald Trump may have avoided paying any federal income tax for almost 20 years.

Glen Stubbe, a local reporter, posted a photo of the mailer on Twitter: