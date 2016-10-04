Blue Apron says it’s resolved its workplace safety issues

Following a damning BuzzFeed article that reported unsafe and sometimes violent working conditions at Blue Apron’s warehouse facility in Richmond, California, the company said in a statement to Fast Company that it “occasionally relied on temporary staffing agencies that unfortunately did not meet our performance standards and whose workers did not always abide by our policies and procedure,” but that it quickly ended relationships with those agencies. “All final findings in our OSHA record are classified as ‘other’ or ‘general’ (the least serious type of violation),” the statement said, “and we have always cooperated fully and promptly with OSHA to improve our workplace in every way they identified.”