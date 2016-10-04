advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Facebook has rolled out “secret messages,” or end-to-end encryption, as an opt-in feature to all 900 million users of the Messenger app. Meanwhile, Facebook’s brand-new Marketplace is already beset by listings for drugs, guns, and adult services.

• The 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics goes to three scientists who study unusual states of matter, such as thin magnetic films.

Microsoft is no longer making wearables. Ars Technica reports that Microsoft’s Band 2 wrist device has been pulled from the company’s online store and that there are no immediate plans for a Band 3.

• Yet another app is copying Snapchat: WhatsApp now lets users draw on photos and add emoji stickers, Recode reports.

IBM is working with Dutch drone maker Aerialtronics to launch Watson-powered drones that can autonomously inspect cell towers for damage and alert maintenance teams. 

• Tonight is the vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine. The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET. Live streams will be available online via Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

