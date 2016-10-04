Morning intelligence

• Facebook has rolled out “secret messages,” or end-to-end encryption, as an opt-in feature to all 900 million users of the Messenger app . Meanwhile, Facebook’s brand-new Marketplace is already beset by listings for drugs, guns, and adult services.

• The 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics goes to three scientists who study unusual states of matter, such as thin magnetic films.

• Microsoft is no longer making wearables. Ars Technica reports that Microsoft’s Band 2 wrist device has been pulled from the company’s online store and that there are no immediate plans for a Band 3.

• Yet another app is copying Snapchat: WhatsApp now lets users draw on photos and add emoji stickers, Recode reports.

• IBM is working with Dutch drone maker Aerialtronics to launch Watson-powered drones that can autonomously inspect cell towers for damage and alert maintenance teams.

• Tonight is the vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine. The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET. Live streams will be available online via Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.