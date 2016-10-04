All Facebook Messenger users can now enable encrypted “Secret Conversations”

Facebook ‘s opt-in encryption feature for Messenger, called “Secret Conversations,” is now available to all 900 million Messenger users, Wired reports . Encryption secures messages so that only the sender and recipient can read them—Facebook itself, along with law enforcement officials, cannot access the message content. To enable Messenger encryption, simply update the app and select the “secret” option at the top of the new message screen.

In its help center, Facebook notes that Secret Conversations “don’t support group messages, GIFs, videos, voice or video calling, or payments,” but text, pictures, and stickers are protected. Conversations will be decrypted and sent to Facebook if one of the users involved reports a message as violating Facebook’s community standards. Currently, encryption is only available through the Messenger mobile app on iOS and Android.

