WikiLeaks says it will soon release documents about Google, U.S. election

In a press conference on Tuesday, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said the organization is set to release documents affecting Google and the U.S. presidential election over the next 10 weeks, the Verge reports. Assange did not say whether the document release would target Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in particular.
WikiLeaks will reveal new documents each week for the next 10 weeks, Assange said. In July, WikiLeaks published thousands of emails from top officials within the Democratic National Convention.