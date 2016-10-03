Google may unveil $79 VR headset on Tuesday

During its scheduled press event Tuesday Google might show off a new VR headset called Daydream. Variety reports that the headset will work similar to Samsung’s Gear VR, and will use one of Google’s newest Android phones (also expected to be announced Tuesday) as the display.

Unlike the Gear VR, which uses touch panel on the headset, Daydream will be controlled using a handheld controller. Similar to what you may have used on a Wii, the controller will be able to detect motion and will work for both playing games and navigating VR experiences. It’s rumored to be priced at $79, $20 less than Samsung’s offering.

Daydream was initially announced as a mobile VR platform during Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, this May.