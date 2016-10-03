Election 2016 could make history as Facebook beats Google in political ad race for the first time 

The money spent on political ads on Facebook this year could surpass the amount spent on Google ads, a first that highlights how important the social network has become in this year’s election, the Wall Street Journal reports .

Facebook’s popularity is due in part to its ability target very specific groups of voters and do so effectively. The site also allows candidates to use data from data brokers to help find new supporters who share similar values to individuals that have already pledged their support on the platform.

Analysts expect close to $1 billion will be spent on digital ads during this election period. While almost three times as much as was spent during the 2012 election season, that number still pales in comparison to the $4.4 billion that is expected to be spent on television ads this year.