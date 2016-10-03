How this startup is making mental health more accessible in Washington State 

Quartet, a Google-backed startup, said today that it is partnering up with insurance provider Premera Blue Cross to improve access to some mental health services for its members in Washington State.

The idea is to connect primary care doctors with better resources to treat and diagnose patients with depression, anxiety, and other disorders, and ensure that patients won’t need to pay large out-of-pocket costs for these services. These include live consults with mental health specialists, and computer-based cognitive behavioral therapy.

Partnerships like these shouldn’t really be newsworthy. Congress passed a landmark law in 2008 to ban insurers from discriminating against mentally ill people. But a slew of reports have revealed that many insurers are still limiting treatment and leaving patients in the lurch.