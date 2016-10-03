In the face of America’s opioid epidemic, Moschino launches a drug-themed collection 

Moschino was clearly going for edgy with its new “capsule” collection (pun intended). T-shirts, dresses, and accessories like backpacks and iPhone covers feature prescription bottles, pills, and the inserts you find in over-the-counter medication.

But has the brand gone too, far? Some people think so. Two days ago, an alcohol and drug counselor from Minneapolis started a Change.org petition calling on Moschino and the CEOs of Nordstrom, which is selling the collection, to remove the drug-themed items and images. Already 711 supporters have signed on, vowing to boycott these brands until the items are pulled.