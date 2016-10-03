Following rash of officer-involved shootings, DOJ invests $119 million in community policing

The Department of Justice said this morning that its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) will be doling out $119 million in federal grant money to 184 law enforcement agencies across the country, in efforts to create positions geared toward strengthening relationships between police departments and the communities in which they serve.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch made the announcement in Dallas, where the Dallas Police Department will receive $3.1 million to hire 25 officers. Other grant recipients include cities such as Los Angeles, Detroit, and Charlotte, which has been a focal point of protests following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was gunned down by local officers last month.

Police reform advocates have long touted the concept of community policing—in which police officers live close to, meet regularly with, and help provide social services to the residents they protect—as an avenue toward lowering officer-involved shootings and building trust between communities and local police.