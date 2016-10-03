Patagonia launches a beer that’s good for the planet

Four years ago, Patagonia’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, launched Patagonia Provisions, a food brand focused on sustainable sourcing. So far it has produced soups, Buffalo jerky, and snack bars, but today it’s getting into the beer business.

In partnership with Hopworks Urban Brewery in Portland, Oregon, it is launching Long Root Ale. Together, the companies made a breakthrough by making the beer from Kernza, a grain that does not require pesticides, uses less water than regular wheat, reduces erosion, and cuts more carbon from the atmosphere.

[Images via Patagonia]