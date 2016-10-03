SXSL live stream: watch the White House South by South Lawn festival here

The White House today is holding its “South by South Lawn,” event—a daylong festival coordinated with the American Film Institute, the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, the National Park Foundation, and South by Southwest. The idea was hatched at SXSW in Austin, Texas, earlier this year where President and Michelle Obama spoke before a crowd of tech-industry entrepreneurs, gadget geeks, futurists, Silicon Valley leaders, and other assorted attendees. The president spoke about the need for more civic engagement within the tech community.