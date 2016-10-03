advertisement
Facebook introduces a Craigslist competitor for buying and selling used items

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

The company says 450 million Facebook users already visit “buy and sell groups” each month. Its new feature, which can be accessed through a prominent menu button inside of its app, will show users photos of items that people near them have listed for sale and allow them to post their own items for sale. Facebook won’t facilitate payment and delivery, but rather open a conversation between buyer and seller within its Messenger app.

