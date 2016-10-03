advertisement
Morning intel: Tesla delivers 24,500 vehicles in Q3, Facebook launches Marketplace

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• A major scoop from the New York Times this weekend revealed that Donald Trump reported a $916 million loss on his 1995 tax return, which could have legally shielded him from paying taxes for up to 18 years

• Britain’s exit from the European Union is slated to take place in the spring of 2019, which means exit negotiations will begin in March, according to Prime Minister Theresa May

• In a 70% increase from its deliveries last quarter, Tesla reported Sunday that its Q3 deliveries totaled 24,500 vehicles. 

Facebook just launched Marketplace, a Craigslist rival through which users can buy and sell items—something the company says 450 million Facebook users are already doing through groups. 

ICYMI: The Washington Post found that some of the cobalt used in smartphone lithium batteries hails from underground Congo mines where 100,000 workers “labor in harsh and dangerous conditions.” 

• Coming up: During its product launch tomorrow, Google will reportedly unveil its new Pixel line of phones and its Amazon Echo competitor, Google Home. 

