Microsoft ups cloud computing investment in Europe to $3 billion

In the past year alone, Microsoft has invested $1 billion into beefing up its cloud capacity in the European market—which has more than doubled—bringing its total investment to date to $3 billion. Microsoft will be opening multiple data centers in France starting next year, to make available Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and Dynamics 365.
The goal, of course, is to compete with Amazon’s cloud business, which has three times Microsoft’s market share in Europe and across the globe. Just last week, Amazon revealed that it is building data centers in France and Britain.